Nasarawa state Govt targets N3b IGR monthly

Alhaji Mohammed Bashir, Nasarawa State Commissioner of Special Duties (Revenue Generation), says N3 billion is the Internal Generated Revenue (IGR) monthly target set by the Governor Abdullahi Sule’s administration in the state.

Bashir told newsmen in Lafia on Tuesday that the target was achievable and called on all Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) and other relevant stakeholders in the state to key into meeting the target to lessen dependence on federal allocation.

“The N3 billion target is achievable in Nasarawa because if you look at our proximity to Abuja, the governor is even making it mildly for us.

“Nasarawa State can actually get up to N4 or N5 billion monthly because there are so many revenue-generating opportunities in the Nasarawa State-Abuja corridor,” he said.

He said the state government was working toward developing a database for all revenues accrued to the state so as to block all leakages and meet the…