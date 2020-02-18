Nigeria loses $750m to oil theft in 2019 — NNPC

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) says the nation lost about 750 million dollars to oil theft in 2019.

The NNPC Group Managing Director, Malam Mele Kyari, disclosed this in a statement signed by the Acting spokesman for the corporation Mr. Samson Makoji, in Abuja on Tuesday.

Kyari said this when members of the Executive Intelligence Management Course 13 of the National Institute for Security Studies (NISS) visited the NNPC Towers.

He decried the growing activities of oil thieves and pirates which he described as a threat to the operations of the corporation.

The GMD who spoke on the topic: “Piracy in the Gulf of Guinea; Issues, Challenges for International Trade, National Security and Sustainable Development of Member States”, said that any threat to the corporation’s operations was a direct threat to the very survival of Nigeria as a nation.

This, he said, was because of the strategic role of the corporation as an enabler of the economy.

He listed…