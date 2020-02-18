Portuguese doctors join opposition to euthanasia

Portuguese doctors have taken a stand against euthanasia, alongside the Catholic Church, as lawmakers prepare this week to debate proposed legislation aimed at decriminalising the practice.

“We do not agree, because that goes against medical practice and violates the code of conduct of the Order of Doctors,” the group’s president Miguel Guimaraes said late Monday.

“Doctors learn to treat patients and save lives. They are not prepared to take part in procedures leading to death,” he said after meeting with Portugal’s conservative President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa.

Lawmakers will begin debating five draft laws on euthanasia, including one introduced by the ruling Socialist Party, on Thursday.

Several similar bills failed by a slim margin in May 2018.

Although the Socialist Party (PS) was strengthened in Portugal’s October elections, the outcome of the debate is uncertain because neither the PS nor the main rightwing opposition party have signalled to their…