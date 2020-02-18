Supreme Court fixes March 2 to review its judgement in Zamfara

By Ikechukwu Nnochiri

ABUJA—-The Supreme Court, on Tuesday, fixed March 2 to review its judgement that sacked all candidates of the All Progressives Congress, APC, that won various positions in Zamfara State in the 2019 general elections.

A five-man panel of Justices of the apex court headed by the Chief Justice of Nigeria, CJN, Justice Tanko Muhammad, adjourned hearing of the application for a review of the judgement, after it noted that some of the parties were not served.

The fresh application was brought by a faction of the APC led by a former governor of the state, Aldulaziz Yari.

Counsel to the Applicants, Chief Robert Clarke, SAN, said his clients are challenging the verdict of the apex court on the basis of its consequential orders that handed victory to candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in the state, which he said rendered the entire judgement a nullity.

The Applicants argued that reliefs the Supreme Court granted in favour of the PDP and its…