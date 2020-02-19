Buhari speaks on Leah Sharibu’s 2 years in captivity

…Promises to secure release of Boko Haram captives

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

AS Leah Sharibu, the Christian Dapchi school girl continues to languish in Boko Haram captivity two years after she was abducted, President Muhammadu Buhari has promised that he will continue to seek the release of all children and captives of terrorists.

President Buhari in a statement he personally signed in Abuja on the day that coincided with the second anniversary of the kidnap of Leah Sharibu, alongside other Dapchi girls, promised that his administration will redouble efforts for the return of Leah, who was held back by the Boko Haram insurgents for not denouncing her Christian faith.

The statement read: “On the second anniversary of Dapchi, Muhammadu Buhari, President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria makes the following statement:

“Two years ago, 110 innocent children from the town of Dapchi were taken, against their will, by the terrorists of Boko…