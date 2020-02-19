Hope for China as report shows new COVID-19 cases falling

…WHO wary, says report gives clearer picture of epidemic

…NCDC debunks rumour, coronavirus not spread through broiler chickens

By Sola Ogundipe

Chinese health authorities have been given a sliver of hope after a large study carried out by the Chinese Centre for Disease Control and Prevention said the number of new COVID-19 infections appear to be falling.

The development that has prompted guarded optimism from health authorities.

It also found more than 80 per cent of the 45,000 confirmed cases of the new coronavirus it studied were mild, 14 per cent had severe symptoms such as pneumonia and 5 per cent had critical symptoms.

The sick and elderly were most at risk and medical staff are at high risk, the report found. Men were more likely to die, with a 2.8 per cent mortality rate, while women had a 1.7 per cent chance of dying.

WHO expresses cautious optimism

The number of deaths was down slightly from fatalities reported the day before. However, the World Health…