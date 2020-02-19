How to run a proper African govt: The LCC way

By David Hundeyin

Last week, I introduced readers to the Lekki Cannibals Congress, LCC, my new political platform that seeks to revolutionise the relationship between Nigeria’s poor and un-poor by defining it in its proper predatory context as God surely intended.

Expectedly, the reactions that followed that article generally expressed horror at the idea of widespread cannibalism as a means of achieving social and economic balance.

As I was at pains to point out however, LCC is not in the business of winning popularity contests. This party exists to put forward real solutions for stubborn problems that other parties ignore or pay lip service to.

Since that article was published, further evidence has emerged indicating that the current policy direction of governments in Nigeria is in line with the LCC’s founding vision.

Whether it is state governments using executive power to distort markets on behalf of their cronies or a president admonishing the victims of…