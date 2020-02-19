I didn’t punch Agbowu during altercation — Oluwo

…As Iwo princes, residents rally support for monarch

By Shina Abubakar

Osogbo—The Oluwo of Iwoland, Oba Abdulrosheed Akanbi has denied punching the Agbowu of Ogbaagbaa, Oba Dhikurulahi Akinropo despite an altercation that ensued during a peace meeting at the AIG’s office.

The monarch, who was addressing journalists at the Correspondents’ Chapel in Osogbo, said he was not aware of how Agbowu sustained the injury on his cheek.

He said the traditional rulers in his domain were oppressing peasant land owners in their respective communities by forcefully grabbing their lands.

Oba Akanbi added that many land owners have become destitutes after their lands were seized without any compensation and were also oppressed with state law agents by their oppressors.

“I want you to tell the whole world that I, Oba Abdulrosheed did not punch the Agbowu at any point during the meeting. Although, he was rude to me during the meeting which almost led to an altercation but I didn’t…