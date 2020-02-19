ICRC commends Sifax on concession agreement

By Godfrey Bivbere

THE Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission has commended the management of SIFAX Group for its level of compliance with the terms of agreement stated in the concession signed with the Federal Government for the management of the terminals at Tin-can Island Port.

The ICRC management team led by Director, Contract Compliance, Jobson Oseodion Ewalefoh, said that from the assessment of the team, SIFAX Group has scored well on the checklist of the Commission.

The visit of the ICRC management is part of its 2020 Compliance and Performance Monitoring of Public Private Partnership (PPP) Projects to Tin Can Island Terminals.

