IMF chief Georgieva urges G20 action on trade, climate, inequality

Kristalina Georgieva, Managing Director, International Monetary Fund (IMF), on Wednesday urged G20 finance ministers and central bankers to take action to reduce other risks linked to trade, climate change, and inequality.

According to Georgieva, the most pressing uncertainty facing the global economy is the coronavirus outbreak in China.

The IMF expected the Chinese economy to bounce back soon if disruptions from the outbreak ended quickly.

But a more severe outbreak would result in “a sharper and more protracted growth slowdown in China,” with greater global impact, Georgieva said in a blog posting.

She said that in the best-case scenarios, the projected rate of global growth was still modest in too many parts of the world.

She underscored the need to address and reduce uncertainty from issues such as trade, climate, and inequality.

