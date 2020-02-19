Kogi Govt establishes Mopol base along Obajana-Kabba road

The Kogi Government in partnership with the Nigeria Police Force said it has established two Mobile Police Squadron Bases along Obajana-Kabba road and in Okene.

Gov. Yahaya Bello disclosed this on Wednesday when he received the Commissioner of Police in charge of Mobile Police Force, Mr Mohammed Akeera, in Lokoja.

Bello, represented by his Chief of Staff, Mr Abdulkareem Asuku, said the state government was partnering with the Nigeria Police Force to combat crimes in the state.

He said it was part of his administration’s efforts to ensure the security of life and property of Kogi citizens and the safety of travelers transiting through the state.

According to him, the two Mopol squadron bases in Okene and that of Obajana-Kabba road had already taken off to ensure safety of citizens and travelers along those axis and to mob up remnants of miscreants in the area.

Bello however commended the effort of the Police and other security agencies in the state for fighting…