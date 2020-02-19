NIMASA begins online ship registration

•Stakeholders pledge support

By Godwin Oritse

In a bid to enhance the Ease of Doing Business in the maritime sector, Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency, NIMASA, Tuesday commenced its online ship registration process in Lagos.

Disclosing this during a stakeholders’ interactive session with ship-owners, Director-General of NIMASA, Dr. Dakuku Peterside, said that the Agency has acquired software licence for the automation of the Nigerian Ship Registry, which is rated by the International Maritime Organisation (IMO) as the second largest in Africa, by tonnage, after Liberia, and 46th in the world.

He also said that automation was the only way to boost the worth of the registry and quicken business processes.

The Agency boss disclosed that in 2018 and 2019, the Nigerian registry attracted two high index capacity vessels – Egina FPSO and MT Ultimate.

He stated that NIMASA was confident that a lot more could be done to assist Nigerians in acquiring…