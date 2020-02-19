Our people can’t go to farms — Uwheru PG

Following the alleged killing os eight people in Uwheru communities by Fulani herdsmen in Delta, the President General of the community, Cassidy Akpadafe, on Wednesday told vanguard that their people cannot go to the farm for fear of being attacked.

Akpadafe who spoke to our correspondent on telephone lamented that if the situation was not quickly brought under control there is going to be hunger in the land.

He said though there seems to be relative peace in the Communities, the Fulani herdsmen were still in the farms with there cattle.

He said, “The situation in Uwheru communities right now is that the Fulani herdsmen are still in the bush as I am talking to you. So I cannot tell you that there is peace right now.

“Even though the security men are here to maintain peace our people cannot go to their farms right now because their lives are not safe out there. And I am afraid if this situation continues for too long there will be hunger in the Communities.

“So I am…