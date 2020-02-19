Outrage as Delta CP admits receiving 6

…Vows to go tough on criminal herdsmen

…We need to establish our own Amotekun now – PANDEF, IYC, others

…Fish out killers, Gov Okowa tasks security agencies

…Families of slain victims lament killing

…Want herdsmen chased out of their communities

By Sam Oyadongha, Jimitota Onoyume, Festus Ahon, Perez Brisibe & Francis Sadhere

Delta State Police Commissioner, Hafiz Inuwa, yesterday, admitted that the police received six exhumed corpses of eight of farmers allegedly killed by herdsmen at Uwheru in Ughelli North Local Government Area of Delta State.

The community had, in conjunction with some security men, exhumed the six corpses on Monday, hours after two of the burnt corpses of the victims were exhumed on Sunday by representatives of the community.

This is even as stakeholders in the Niger Delta, including the Pan-Niger Delta Forum, PANDEF, Ijaw Youth Council, IYC, clerics and civil society organisations, among others, yesterday, called for establishment of a…