Oyo moves to achieve Independent Power Supply

Mr Seun Ashamu, Oyo State Commissioner for Energy and Mineral Resources says the state has begun efforts toward achieving independent power supply.

Ashamu, who made the disclosure on Wednesday while speaking with newsmen in Ibadan, maintained that the options of building an independent power station were already being explored by the state.

He also said the government would take advantage of its potentials such as dams and landscape to power unserved areas in the state to increase the hours of electricity supply.

“The Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources is saddled with the responsibility of coordinating independent power in Oyo State to establish independent electric grid.

“We are working on creating a conducive environment for effective teaching and learning in schools. Also, there should be steady power supply in our hospitals and primary health centres.

“On the economic side of things, we know that if we want foreign investors in our state, we must assure them…