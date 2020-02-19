Reps probe aviation agencies, mull enactment of

By Tordue Salem

ABUJA — THE House of Representatives, has set up an inquiry into the incessant diversion of Nigeria-bound flights to neighbouring countries, as a result of decrepit landing equipment at the country’s airports.

Besides, the House wants to enact a legislation that would protect passengers who are victims of the agencies’ negligence of their responsibilities.

Agencies under the Green Chamber’s scrutiny and possible sanctions, are the Nigeria Aviation Management Agency, NAMA, and the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria, FAAN.

Wale Raji (Lagos-APC)) Motion to probe the matter, after the House voted to suspend Order 8 Rule 4 & 7 of the House Rules. Mr. Raji, in his motion, called on the House to force the completion of the installation of landing equipment at airports, as he regretted that flights were being cancelled “due to poor landing equipment” at airports.

He lamented that even though over N7.8 billion was voted to upgrade landing equipment at…