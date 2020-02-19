Shipping industry operators rally support for SON

Stories by Eguono Odjegba

THE leadership of the Association of Nigeria Licensed Customs Agents, ANLCA, has pledged to partner with the Standard Organisation of Nigeria, SON, in ensuring that Customs agents do not act in breach of the agency’s operational regulations.

National President of ANLCA, Hon. Tony Nwabunike, who led the leaders to a courtesy visit to SON told the Director General of the agency, Dr. Osita Aboloma, that ANLCA members will get further sensitization on the operations and guidelines of the agency with a view to improving compliance.

The visit which was aimed to discuss operational matters and way forward based on existing relationship, according to ANLCA, will open a new chapter of positive relationship between the two organisations.

In a chat with Vanguard Maritime Report, Nwabunike said, “SON is a very important arm of government in the regulation and monitoring of standards of imported items. They have so much to do but we believe that they need…