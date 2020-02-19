Six suspected robbers arrested in Aba

By Eric Ugbor

ABIA state Police Commissioner, Ene Okon has confirmed the arrest of six robbers by a team of detectives at the Ndiegoro Police Division in Aba.

Okon while confirming the report said that Ndiegoro DPO, SP Alphonsus Ayang and his men had done a good work but would now handover to the department responsible for investigation of robberies.

He said “We are still investigating because we have to do that to know the culpability of the suspects. The team has done beautiful work and what is remaining now is to hand it over to the body that can finish the work like the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) that can investigate robbery cases”,

The robbers, a police source who pleaded anonymity, said were arrested by the Ayang-led team of detectives from Ndiegoro in two different locations within Ndiegoro and Ogbor-Hill axis of Aba with arms and live ammunition.

The source said the first gang was arrested at about 16:40 on the Feb. 16 around Ndiegoro axis…