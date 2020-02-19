Three die, three injured in Ogun multiple accidents

James Ogunnaike – Abeokuta

Three persons have been confirmed dead, while three others sustained varying degrees of injuries in multiple accidents that occurred at Obada Oko, along the Abeokuta-Sango expressway on Wednesday.

The accident, involved two metro taxis with registration numbers: (OGUN ) TRE 150 YJ; ABB 984 TF, a Toyota Corolla car which its registration number could not be ascertained and a white Truck marked (LAGOS) AGL 535 XW.

Confirming the accident to newsmen in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital, Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Ogun State Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps (TRACE), Babatunde Akinbiyi, attributed it to wrong lane driving and over-speeding on the part of the Toyota Corolla car driver and that of the truck.

He said, “Report by some eyewitnesses said the Toyota Corolla car was plying one way from the mechanic village, which cause the Truck driver coming to inbound Abeokuta to lost control, cross its lane to other lane and hit the…