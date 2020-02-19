US gives Nigeria conditions for review of visa ban policy

…As Ngige laments economic downturn

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA — THE United States government has given the federal government conditions under which the recent visa policy affecting six countries, including Nigeria, could be reviewed.

The US government maintained that once Nigeria improves her data intelligence, such that it would be easy to investigate any immigrant wishing to visit the United States and meet information sharing systems, the ban might likely be reviewed.

The US Ambassador to Nigeria, Her Excellency, Mary Beth Leonard, restated this yesterday when she paid a courtesy visit to the Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige, at the ministry’s headquarters, Abuja.

Recall that the US recently announced that it was extending visa restrictions to six more countries, including Nigeria, Africa’s most populous nation.

Other countries are Eritrea, Sudan, Tanzania, Kyrgyzstan and Myanmar.

But people from those countries will still be able to visit…