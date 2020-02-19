You are too incompetent to run NIGCOMSAT, reps tell MD

BY TORDUE SALEM

The House of Representatives Monday dismissed as grossly incompetent, the management of the Nigerian Communications Satellite, NIGCOMSAT, Ltd, over their failure to account for revenues generated by the agency from 2012-2019.

The Chairman of the House Committee on Finance Rep. James Falake gave his assessment, when the Management of the Agency led by its Managing Director, Mrs Abimbola Alale, appeared before it at the resumed investigative hearing into the non-remittance of government revenue by Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs), of the Federal Government to the Federation Account.

The Committee said it was surprised that financial documents of agency,, were fraught with inconsistencies.

He impugned the professional competency of the Accountants who audited the accounts and the failure of the Managing Director and the General Manager, Finance, Mr Adamu Idris to answer most of the questions put to them

According to Rep. Falake, ” things can not…