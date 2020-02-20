11 War-torn villages in Ebonyi receive relief materials worth millions

By Peter Okutu

The community of Offia Orji in Ndiegu Okpuitumo, Abakaliki local government area of Ebonyi State, Thursday, received relief materials worth thousands of naira in the State.

The community comprising eleven villages were deeply affected by its conflict with Cross River State, during which numerous lives were lost and properties including houses were destroyed in 2017.

The relief materials which included bags of Beans, pads, salt, tissues, bags of sugar, cartons of detergent, bags of rice, cartons of Ndomie, bags of garri, packs of bottled water, matressses, cartons of spargetti, jerrycans of groundnut oil, packs of medicated soaps and blankets were meant to cushion the negative impact of the crisis on the people.

The distribution of the welfare packages was done in collaboration with the State Emergence Management Agency, SEMA, Participatory Development Alternatives, PDA with support from Actionaid Nigeria and…