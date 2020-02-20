Amotekun Bill scales second reading at Ogun assembly

The bill for a law to establish the Ogun State Security Network Agency and Amotekun Corps, on Thursday scaled second reading at the Ogun Assembly.

Mr. Yusuf Sherif, the Majority Leader, moved the motion for the second reading of the bill, which aims to assist in maintaining law and order in the state, during plenary in Abeokuta.

Opening debate on the bill, seconded by Mr. Sola Adams, Sherif said that the Amotekun corps would be a community policing body that would complement the work of other security agencies in the state.

The majority leader added that the mandate of Amotekun was to curb criminal activities such as kidnapping, robbery, cultism, and terrorism.

He explained that one of the duties of the Amotekun Corps was to make available relevant information where necessary, adding that the agency was also expected to collaborate with similar networks in the state for effective policing.

“The agency is also saddled with the responsibility of rendering prompt assistance…