Arewa’s woes beyond power supply

NORTHERN Nigeria, fondly referred to by its people as “Arewa”, is heavily challenged by mass poverty, destitution and a cocktail of ethno-religious-related violence. Both the elite and the masses live in fear for their lives.

Though the situation is not limited to the North, it is this region, the largest and most powerful political bloc of the country, that bears the heaviest burdens.

Many Northern leaders, particularly the Emir of Kano, Mohammed Sanusi II, have been heaping the blame for the region’s misfortunes on the ruling class which includes himself.

But a group known as Arewa Research and Development Project, ARDP, “a conglomerate of Northern intellectuals” recently claimed it conducted a research which found out that lack of power supply was the main reason for the situation the North finds itself in.

We beg to vehemently disagree. Poor power supply is a national malaise, and it did not start today in Nigeria. It is true that without power, the industries…