Bandits invade another LGA in Niger, kidnap scores of people, rustle cattle

By Wole Mosadomi

MINNA — OVER 60 gunmen have invaded Madaka village and some neighbouring communities in Rafi Local Government Area of Niger State, kidnapping scores of people and rustling cattle. The gunmen were said to have invaded the communities in the early hours of yesterday, fully armed.

An eyewitness told Vanguard that as the gunmen arrived the communities in motorcylces, they started shooting sporadically to scare residents, as they looted homes and shops.

“Beside looting the shops and houses, not less than 100 herds of cattle were rustled, while some villagers were also kidnapped.

“The gunmen also forced those kidnapped as informants to lead them from house to house to attack other residents and ended up looting their houses, carting away cash and other properties.

“They also used those kidnapped as shields to make it very difficult for the local vigilantes to attack them and what we later discovered is that the gunmen were headed towards…