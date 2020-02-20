Blame state govts’ for deforestation — Falana

By Dirisu Yakubu

Constitutional lawyer and rights activist, Femi Falana has accused state governments in the country of playing a part in the continuous destruction of forests in their various domains.

The Senior Advocate of Nigeria stated this on Thursday in Abuja at a one day workshop on “Preventing Illicit Trade in Nigeria’s Endangered Plant Species,” organized by the HEDA Resource Centre in partnership with the Environmental Investigation Agency, EIA, and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC.

Lamenting the danger of environmental destruction, Falana maintained that some state governments trade in forest resources as a way of generating income for their use.

He pledged his readiness to deploy the instrument of law to combat the illicit trade even as he harped on the need to intensify campaign to protect the environment at all times.

“State governments have become part of the environmental degradation we are witnessing in this country because it is…