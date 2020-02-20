Herdsmen kill 2 soldiers in Plateau, injure one

…As soldiers raid community, raze houses

JOS — GUNMEN suspected to be herdsmen have attacked men of Sector Five of the Special Task Force, Operation Save Haven (OPSH), killing two soldiers and injuring one at X-Land of Barkin Ladi Local Government area of Plateau.

An eye witness and resident of the area, who preferred anonymity, told News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the incident occurred on Sunday.

The eye witness said the soldiers who were angered by the incident gave the community two days to provide their attackers, and on Tuesday allegedly raided the area and burnt down scores of houses.

The eye witness who said the houses burnt largely belonged to the Fulani settlers in the community, added that the army also made some arrests during the raid.

“On Sunday, gunmen attacked soldiers of the sector five, killed two personnel and ran into the houses of Fulani settlers living here in X-Land.

“Soldiers came and had a meeting with the Fulanis and told them to provide the…