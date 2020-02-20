Jennifer Hudson, others perform special tribute to Kobe  

By Oreoluwa Somuyiwa

Award-winning actress, Jennifer Hudson will tonight perform a special tribute to the late Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna and their seven friends that tragically passed away on Jan. 26.

Hudson’s performance will open the night ahead of player introductions for the 69th NBA All-Star Game on Sunday, Feb. 16 at the United Center, airing live at 8 p.m.

She will be joined by other artists including Lil Wayne, DJ Khaled and Quavo for NBA All-Star Game Halftime Show while Chaka Khan and Tenille Arts will sing U.S. and Canadian National Anthems, Respectively; Queen Latifah will also be singing with Chicago Youth in special Performance during State Farm All-Star Saturday Night

According to the statement, signed by Media Personnel, APO Group, on behalf of National Basketball Association, NBA, Amanda Thorn George, the league will unveiled an All-Star lineup of performers that will join previously announced three-time GRAMMY winner and Chicago native Chance The…