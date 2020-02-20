Jokolo blows hot on NSA,Service Chiefs

wants Buhari to Sack Munguno,Kyari,Service Chiefs

_says its misnomer to turn Abba Kyari into a Deputy President

By Ibrahim Hassan

The 19th Emir of Gwandu in Kebbi state, North west Nigeria, Major Mustapha Jokolo ( rtd), has expressed sadness over the crisis in the Presidency between the NSA, Major General Monguno and Alhaji Abba Kyarri,calling on the President to sack them.

Jokolo,who as a serving Major, was ADC to Major General Muhammadu Buhari when he was military head of state,recalled that such altercations between officers holding sensitive offices had never happened during their military regime because they respected each other’s roles and avoided overlaps.

In a saner clime,he said,all the service chiefs should’ve been sacked also because public outcry was against them coupled with an increasingly deteriorating security situation.

The monarch who spoke in an interview monitored in Kaduna, told the President,the NSA and Chief of Staff that…