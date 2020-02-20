Kano agency arrest fake medical doctor, shut down hospital

By Bashir Bello – Kano

A fake medical doctor, identified as Samira Abubakar has been arrested in Kano State and the private hospital where she carries out her activities was also shut down.

The Public Relations Officer, State Ministry of Health, Ismail Garba Gwammaja confirmed the development in a statement made available to newsmen in the state on Thursday.

Gwammaja said the Ministry’s Private Health Institutions Management Agency, PHIMA and Department of Obstetrics and Gynaecology of Mohammad Abdullahi Wase Teaching Hospital clamp down on the private hospital leading to Samira’s arrest.

According to him, “The Private Health Institutions Management Agency (PHIMA) Under the State Ministry of Health, in it’s continued routine inspections and Supervision to checkmates the activities of private health institutions in the state and other illegal practice, has today apprehended a fake medical doctor, who claimed to be a qualified doctor, in a private maternity home,…