Kano Govt. releases N100m for French universities scholarship

Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State, has approved the release and disbursement of N100 million for French universities scholarship for Kano students undergoing various postgraduates programmes in France.

Abba Anwar, the Chief Press Secretary (CPS) to the governor made the disclosure in a statement on Wednesday in Kano.

Anwar said the programme is under the Kano/France Joint Scholarship Programme, where lecturers of tertiary institutions in the state are sent to further their studies up to Masters and PhD levels while some of them proceed to Doctorate degrees after completing their Masters programmes.

He explained that the beneficiaries (lecturers) were from the state-owned universities and other institutions of higher learning such as University of Science and Technology (KUST), Wudil; Yusuf Maitama Sule University and Kano State Polytechnic, among others.

According to Anwar, the payment is aim at ensuring that the students undergo…