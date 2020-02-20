Lagos govt, NTDC agree to boost tourism in Lagos

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The Lagos State Commissioner for Tourism, Arts and Culture, Mrs Uzamat Akinbile-Yusuf, has said that the state government was prepared to collaborate with the Nigeria Tourism Development Corporation, NTDC, to strengthen tourism in the state and in Nigeria.

Speaking, during a visit to the Director-General of the NTDC, Mr Folorunsho Coker, alias, “Folly Coker“ in Abuja, on Wednesday, Akinbile-Yusuf, said that her ministry would take advantage of the unique opportunity provided by NTDC to reach out to major tourism stakeholders in Africa.

“This collaboration will provide us with the opportunity to further market Lagos as a must-visit destination in Africa and the world.

“Lagos State is prepared to collaborate with NTDC in areas that will give recognition to creative arts and tourism development.

“Lagos is a preferred destination for business,…