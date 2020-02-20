Leah’s mother begs British PMto help rescue her daughter

By Sam Eyoboka

MOTHER of Leah Sharibu, kidnapped by Boko Haram, Mrs. Rebecca Sharibu, yesterday pleaded with the British Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, to help rescue her daughter from the clutches of Islamic insurgents.

On February 19, 2018, Leah Sharibu was taken from her school, Government Girls’ Science and Technical College. Dapchi, north-eastern Nigeria, along with 109 of her schoolmates.

Now aged 16, Leah is thought to be the only girl held by the extremist militants because she refused to convert from Christianity to Islam.

Marking the two-year anniversary of her kidnap at an event in Westminster, Leah’s mother, Mrs. Rebecca Sharibu, said she was “constantly in pain” over her daughter’s abduction. Speaking in Hausa, which translated by Dr. Gloria Puldu, head of Leah Sharibu Foundation set up in the 16-year-old’s name, Ms Sharibu asked British government to prevail on Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari to intervene in her case.

She said: “I…