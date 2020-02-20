Nigerians free to sue FG for refund of ransom paid to kidnappers ― Falana

Says AGF’s Office reduced to an NGO

By Dirisu Yakubu

Lagos lawyer, Femi Falana, SAN, Wednesday, called on Nigerians paying ransom to secure freedom for their abducted loved ones to feel free to approach the courts to compel the federal government to refund same because in his words, the responsibility for protecting lives and properties lies squarely with government.

Falana disclosed this yesterday at the 18th Anti-Corruption Situation Room, ACSR, organized by the HEDA Resource Centre in partnership with the McArthur Foundation.

The senior advocate who was the keynote speaker at the event also flayed anti-graft agencies in the land for what he called the selective prosecution of corrupt cases; a development he stressed, makes winning the fight against corruption difficult.

Speaking on the theme, “Renewing efforts of state and non-state actors in the fight against corruption in Nigeria,” Falana chided President Muhammadu Buhari and top government functionaries for…