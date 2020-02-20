Oyo govt to introduce identification cards for Okada riders

The Oyo State Government will soon issue identification card for every motorcycle (okada) operator across the state as part of measures to check crimes and influx of bad elements into the state.

Prof. Raphael Afonja, the Commissioner for Public Works and Transport, made this known in Ibadan on Thursday while addressing newsmen on government’s plan to ensure smooth commercial motorcycle business in the state.

Afonja also announced that Gov. Seyi Makinde had ordered the immediate reduction of the daily levy paid by each motorcycle and tricycle operator in the state from N200 to N100, to ameliorate the suffering of the riders.

He noted that Gov. Makinde did not want to add to the burden of the people of the state.

The commissioner said “In order to control crimes being associated with motorcyclists and the influx of commercial motorcyclists into Oyo State, the government will in due course, issue Riders’ card to all registered commercial motorcyclists in the state.

“This…