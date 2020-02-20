Pandemonium in Ogun as Police shot two Hausa traders

By James Ogunnaike

Police: Business activities were on Thursday disrupted in the popular Olomore market in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital for about three hours following alleged injuries inflicted on two Hausa traders by Operatives of the Special Anti – Robbery Squad(SARS), who were chasing some boys suspected to be “yahoo yahoo boys”

The security operatives were alleged to have opened fire on the fleeing suspects who ran into the market for cover and thereby escaped.

The traders alleged that the SARS Operatives chased some boys into the direction of the market and fired at them as they escaped but the bullets hit two of the traders.

An eye witness who identified himself as Nasir Abiola Sani, said, around 10a.m, eight SARs officers, suspected to be from the Lafenwa Divisional Police Headquarters stormed the popular market in an unmarked Siena Toyota vehicle when the pepper and tomatoes traders were offloading their goods.

