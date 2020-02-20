Senate moves to establish agency for repentant Boko Haram members

The Senate wants to establish a rehabilitation, deradicalisation and integration agency that would see to the repentant insurgents in the country.

This was disclosed on Thursday in a bill, sponsored by Ibrahim Gaidam of Yobe East senatorial district, which was read for the first time on the floor of the Senate.

Already a subject of fierce push back, the bill offers further concession to Boko Haram militants who choose to cease fire.

Last month, the Nigerian military said no fewer than 608 repentant Boko Haram insurgents were undergoing the De-radicalisation, Rehabilitation and Reintegration (DRR) programme under its Operation Safe Corridor in Malam-Sidi, Gombe State.

Clients, the military euphemism for the repentant insurgents, were said to have been exposed to formal literacy classes, skills acquisition and Islamic Religious Knowledge (IRK) as well as drug and psycho-therapists during their training.

A group of Borno elders, led by ex-governor Kashim Shettima, last year, had…