Senate to hold round table discussion with the

…Sets to have a Budget with a purpose

By Henry Umoru

THE Senate has resolved to organise a round table discussion with the Executive on how to review the Nation’s budgeting practices and National Planning process, with a view to coming up with a more synergized and collaborative system that will both effective and efficient.

According to the Senate, the discourse with Ministries, Departments and Agencies of government would allow for a holistic review of Nigeria’s Budgeting practice that would have a purpose, visionary as well as speak the vision and must at the end of the day be about the People.

The Senate said that the Round table would produce the policy framework with contribution from all Stakeholders as there will be penalty for non compliance at the end of the day, adding that the Round table discussions would come up with a policy that will stand the test of time to be enforced by all budgetary officers.

Accordingly resolves:

The round table…