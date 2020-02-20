Two policemen shot dead, another injured by suspected militants in Ondo

Dayo Johnson Akure

Two policemen have been shot dead by some unknown gunmen at a checkpoint along Ode Irele -Ajagba Road, in Irele council area of Ondo state.

However the identities of the deceased policemen were not revealed by the state police command.

But vanguard gathered that one of the deceased policeman was Ola Asogbon.

Sources said that the the suspected killers were militants that have been terrorising the people in the area of the state in recent time over the alleged non settlement by the Amnesty office after surrendering their weapons.

Vanguard gathered that the killers met the policemen at the checkpoint Monday and allegedly opened fire on them, killing two and injured one.

But another source said that the suspected militants were protesting their exclusion from amnesty.

They were said to be protesting and I sister that they needed their guns back to be able to go back to business.

It was gathered that the injured policeman was immediately rushed…