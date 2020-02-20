We’ve arrested Muhammed, ex-Kogi gov, Abubakar Audu’s son—EFCC

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, said Muhammed, the son of ex-Kogi State governor, Abubakar Audu, was in their custody.

Making the announcement in a series of tweets via its verified Tweeter handle, @officialEFCC, the anti-graft agency said: “The operatives of EFCC have arrested Muhammed Audu, son of late Prince Abubakar Audu, a former governor of Kogi State, for his alleged involvement in an alleged fraud.

“The suspect was arrested on Tuesday, February 18, for allegedly diverting funds to the tune of several millions of US Dollars and billions of Naira, which were donated to the Nigerian Football Federation, NFF, to his personal use.

“Investigations revealed that the suspect allegedly used two of his companies, Mediterranean Hotels Limited and Mediterranean Sports, to divert the funds, which he could not account for.”

