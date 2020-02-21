Alleged ‘Husband Killer’ Maryam Sanda appeals her death sentence

Insists she was denied fair hearing

By Ikechukwu Nnochiri

Determined to live, daughter-inlaw to a former Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Maryam Sanda, has appealed against the judgement of a High Court of the Federal Capital Territory that convicted and sentenced her to death by hanging.

Maryam, who was on January 27, found guilty of stabbing her husband, Bilyamin Bello, a real estate developer to death at their Abuja residence in 2017, said she was denied fair hearing by the trial court.

In the 20 grounds of appeal, she lodged before the Court of Appeal in Abuja, the convict, accused the trial Judge, Justice Yusuf Halilu of bias, insisting that he relied on circumstantial evidence to sentence her to death.

She claimed that the trial judge was tainted by bias and prejudices that led to the violation of her constitutionally guaranteed right to a fair hearing.

In the notice of appeal that was entered by her team of lawyers led by Mr Rickey Tarfa, SAN, the…