Bayelsa: Diri promises useful programmes

Governor Douye Diri of Bayelsa has promised useful programmes for the state to rekindle the hope of the people.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that Diri was sworn in as the fifth governor on Feb.14 sequel to the Feb.13 Supreme Court judgment that sacked the erstwhile governor-elect, David Lyon.

Diri made his administration’s direction during a state-wide broadcast monitored by NAN in Yenagoa.

According to him, victory in a political context is not an end in itself but as a means to foster peace, stability and development in all spheres.

He emphasised the need to make life more meaningful by creating an enabling environment that would engender economic activities and provide employment opportunities for the teeming youths of the state.

The governor acknowledged outstanding issues arising from the implementation of his predecessor’s policies and expressed his determination to accommodate fresh perspectives for the good of Bayelsa.

“We recognise…