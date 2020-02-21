Cultism now in primary schools, says FCT Minister

By Omeiza Ajayi

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Malam Muhammad Bello, has lamented the growing menace of cultism even in primary schools, charging members of the Federation of Muslim Women Associations in Nigeria, FOMWAN, to restore family values in the society by working hard to eliminate cultism and drug abuse, especially among children and women.

Chief Press Secretary to the minister, Anthony Ogunleye, in a statement on Thursday in Abuja, said Malam Bello gave the charge during a courtesy visit by a delegation of the FCT branch of the association led by its Amirah Hajia Usman.

According to him, “one of the main areas of concern to us is the issue of drug abuse and cultism in our schools. We used to know of cults in the 70s at the university level. Now you have cults in primary schools and we wonder how do they even get to go there?”

He called on FOMWAN to use its vantage position and the fact that it has been in existence for 35 years to focus on matters…