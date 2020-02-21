FG secures $1.46bn to complete Ajaokuta Mills

By Emma Ujah, Abuja Bureau Chief & Gabriel Ewepu

The federal government has secured about $1.46 billion for the completion of the Ajaokuta Steel Mills in Ajaokuta, Kogi State.

The development signifies what could become an effective end to the over 40 year-delay in the completion of the multi-billion dollar project.

Minister of Mining and Steel Development, Arc. Olamilekan Adegbite, disclosed this in an interview with Vanguard in Abuja.

Adegbite said that the Russian Export Centre and the African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) had agreed to provide the funds.

According to him, the Russians who built the mills (under the then Soviet Union) were not only offering money but would also be the ones to complete it under an agreement that would serve as a game-changer for the company and the nation’s steel industry.

His words: “The beauty of it is that we got funding – the Russian Export Centre which is akin to what is called EXIM Bank in…