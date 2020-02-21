Finance Act to empower MSMEs, grow FMCGs

By Michael Eboh

Financial experts and senior executive officers of leading financial institutions in Nigeria, yesterday, commended the Federal Government for signing into law, the Finance Act 2019, stating that the new law would significantly improve the fortunes of Micro, Small and Medium Scale Enterprises, MSME, especially companies in the Fast-Moving Consumer Goods, FMCG sector.

According to a statement by Detail Commercial Solicitors, the financial experts who spoke at the 10th Detail Business Series, were unanimous in their views that exempting MSMEs with gross revenue of N25 million and below from Company Income Tax (CIT), would boost the contribution of MSMEs to economic growth.

For instance, Director, Transaction Advisory Services, Ernst & Young (EY), Abimbola Ogundare, stated that the new incentives provided by the Finance Act would make the MSMEs grow and be more efficient, thus positively affecting the everyday Nigerian in their employ.

Ogundare noted that as the…