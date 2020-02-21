Govt. yet to explore full potentials of gas – NSE chairman

… As cost of power alone consumes over 40 % of manufacturing cost

By Elizabeth Uwandu

Worried over the huge cost of power generation incurred by the manufacturing industry, the Nigerian Society of Engineers, Apapa branch hosted a public lecture tagged,” High cost of energy in industrial sector- exploring the gas solution,” to seek ways to diversify the energy sector.

Speaking at the event that saw new members inducted into the society, the chairman of NSE, Apapa branch, Engr. Sunny Ejeje said it was high time Nigerian government looked inwards in making gas a major source of power generation considering its potentials.

According to Engr. Ejeje; “There are huge benefits Nigeria and indeed the manufacturing industry will get from diversification of the energy sector rather than outright dependence on only a source.

“Not only will diversification crash power tariff, epileptic power supply, among others, exploring the gas solution will go a long way in improving business…