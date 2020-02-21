Insecurity: It’s time to revisit 2014 confab report — Gambari

By Dirisu Yakubu

ABUJA— FORMER Minister of External Affairs, Ambassador Ibrahim Gambari, has said Nigeria must revisit the 2014 National Conference report to effectively checkmate the spate of killings and security challenges across the country.

The former minister made this suggestions yesterday in Abuja during a public lecture, titled “Development Resolution: Overcoming Global Conflicts and their Local Interactions,” organised by Ubuntu Centre for African Peace building in collaboration with West African Network for Peace building, WANEP, and Savannah Centre for Diplomacy, Democracy and Development, SCDDD.

He said: “There is lack of confidence in the current arrangement; the evidence is that people are being killed every day. There were recommendations at the 2014 National Conference. We better go and look at it and see how we can have a structure that will take up to the local, the state and to the national police that will work together and…