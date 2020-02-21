Islamic rulings on outbreak of Coronavirus

In the name of Allah, Most Merciful, Bestower of Mercy, Dear brothers and sisters, in recent days, health professionals around the world have become increasingly concerned with the spread of dangerous infectious diseases.

Outbreaks of swine flu, avian (bird) flu, severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS), and very recently coronavirus and lassa fever have meant that infectious diseases have taken on a global context and are now on the agenda of world leaders and health policy makers alike. In developed and developing countries, health officials are focusing on infectious disease research and linking it to policy-making and infrastructure.

The scope of infectious diseases is progressively more challenged by globalisation. Easy and frequent air travel allows diseases to spread rapidly between communities and countries. Infectious disease control will continue to be confronted by 21st century issues including global warming, conflict, famine,…