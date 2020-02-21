Kofi Annan Centre to support NOSDRA with capacity enhancement

The National Oil Spill Detection and Response Agency (NOSDRA) says it is collaborating with Ghana-based Kofi Annan International Peace and Training Centre (KAIPTC) to strengthen the capacity of its staff.

Austin Udeh, Assistant Director, Public Affairs, NOSDRA in a statement issued in Abuja, said a five-man team from KAIPTC paid a courtesy visit to the Director-General of NOSDRA, Mr Idris Musa on Friday.

Speaking during the visit, Musa expressed deep gratitude over the new collaborative engagement with the centre.

He said the collaboration had culminated in a staff member of the agency undergoing a rewarding training programme at the centre in 2019 on maritime security and transnational crimes.

The director-general said that one of the key issues arising from that training was the need for inter-agency synergy.

He said this synergy was applied during the multi-stakeholders’ operation involving NOSDRA, Nigerian Maritime…