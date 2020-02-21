Nasarawa govt. proposes law to compel use of mother tongue

The Nasarawa State government has concluded plans to enact a law to compel parents and children to speak their local languages so as to preserve them from extinction.

Dogo Shammah, State Commissioner of Information, Culture, and Tourism, stated this in an interview with newsmen on Friday in Lafia.

According to him, the rate at which people are neglecting their mother tongue and adopting foreign languages is disheartening, adding that local languages may go into extinction if urgent steps are not taken.

He noted that Hausa and English languages were taking over local languages, hence the need for all hands to be on deck to rescue the situation.

The commissioner argued that God, who created people with different languages, wanted those languages to be spoken, stressing that nobody should, therefore, think that his own language was inferior to others.

“The ministry had already drafted the bill and submitted it to the ministry of justice for…